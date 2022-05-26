Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Sotera Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 370.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,514,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,217,000 after buying an additional 1,980,563 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after buying an additional 1,124,162 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at $17,068,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $15,770,000. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sotera Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 9,937,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,865,000 after buying an additional 532,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

