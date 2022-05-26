Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $425.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Tooley acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.38 per share, with a total value of $190,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,470.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,153,686.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 52.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp (Get Rating)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.