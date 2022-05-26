Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 64.0% from the April 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Spark New Zealand stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.0632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Spark New Zealand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

