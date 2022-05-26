SpartanNash (SPTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect SpartanNash to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 7.99%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SpartanNash to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the first quarter worth $556,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 19.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter valued at $350,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

