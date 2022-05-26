Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Barclays

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. Splunk has a 1 year low of $84.63 and a 1 year high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

