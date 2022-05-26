Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $93.12 on Thursday. Splunk has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.55. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

