Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.55 EPS

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.55, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Splunk updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.12. 3,845,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,428,977. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities lowered Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.61.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 430.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

