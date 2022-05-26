Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $118.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SPLK. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.04.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. Splunk has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.55. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

