Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a 12-month low of $84.63 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.16.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.55. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $674.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Splunk by 2.3% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,535 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 11,193 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Splunk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,877 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 66.4% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

