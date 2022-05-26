Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $125.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $6.56 on Thursday, hitting $99.68. The company had a trading volume of 58,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16. Splunk has a 52 week low of $84.63 and a 52 week high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.42. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after purchasing an additional 320,910 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Splunk by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

