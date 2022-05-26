Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Lowered to $130.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Splunk from $152.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average of $122.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.55. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. Splunk’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 66.4% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 228 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Splunk by 109.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

