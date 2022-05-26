Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Shares of SRLP opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $415.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.61.
Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.
About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)
As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.
