Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Shares of SRLP opened at $15.82 on Thursday. Sprague Resources has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $29.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93. The stock has a market cap of $415.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Sprague Resources alerts:

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 295.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 62.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources (Get Rating)

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprague Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprague Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.