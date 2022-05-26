Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will report $60.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.25 million and the highest is $60.30 million. Sprout Social posted sales of $44.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year sales of $252.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $252.40 million to $253.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $330.40 million, with estimates ranging from $325.67 million to $336.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -73.25 and a beta of 1.49. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $145.42.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $2,476,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $466,984.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 358,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,864,043.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,831 shares of company stock worth $8,292,019 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,647,000 after acquiring an additional 167,578 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,162,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Sprout Social by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 31,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

