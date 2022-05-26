SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $168.86.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total value of $2,175,610.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 274 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.16 and its 200 day moving average is $127.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $91.61 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

