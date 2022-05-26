SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.78) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSPG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 338.75 ($4.26).

Get SSP Group alerts:

LON SSPG opened at GBX 266.94 ($3.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 234.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 248.88. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29).

In other SSP Group news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 630,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.21) per share, with a total value of £1,606,500 ($2,021,517.55).

About SSP Group (Get Rating)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.