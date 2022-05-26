Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,700 shares, a decrease of 61.3% from the April 30th total of 115,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 188,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ STAF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $6.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAF. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the second quarter worth $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

