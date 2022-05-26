Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:STAF opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (Get Rating)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. Its services primarily comprise the provision of temporary contractors; and the recruitment of candidates for permanent placement.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.