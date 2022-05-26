Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Update

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPR opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Standard Metals Processing has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

