Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Short Interest Update

Standard Metals Processing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SMPR opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Standard Metals Processing has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.32.
About Standard Metals Processing (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Metals Processing (SMPR)
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Metals Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Metals Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.