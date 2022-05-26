Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 135.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.25. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.