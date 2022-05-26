Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.65

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
Star Bulk Carriers has a dividend payout ratio of 135.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 152.7%.
Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $31.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $33.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 179,150.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBLK shares. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Star Bulk Carriers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
