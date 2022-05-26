Stephens Raises Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $55.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stephens to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on QTWO. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE QTWO traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.14. The company had a trading volume of 12,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,193. Q2 has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.85 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day moving average is $65.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

