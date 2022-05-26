Steven G. Bradshaw Sells 10,000 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,205.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BOKF traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.52. 243,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.36. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $356.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.33 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 10.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $107.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BOK Financial by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,620,000 after buying an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in BOK Financial by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. 39.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

