Stifel Nicolaus Lowers DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $75.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $113.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential downside of 4.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DKS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $134.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday. OTR Global downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $78.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.02, for a total transaction of $996,333.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Barrenechea sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,571.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $260,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,733 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $125,197,000 after purchasing an additional 158,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,873,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

