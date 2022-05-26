Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$97.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.66.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.05. 98,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,810,531. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $59.05 and a one year high of $74.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

