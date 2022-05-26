Stifel Nicolaus Raises Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$97.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$100.91 to C$97.39 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$96.00 to C$84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$94.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$90.96.

Shares of TSE:BNS traded up C$1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$84.80. 1,337,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,253. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$85.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$87.84. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of C$75.84 and a 52-week high of C$95.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported C$2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.79 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6800006 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

