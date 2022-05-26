Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 25th (BDX, BHP, CANF, CCEP, CCNE, CDR, CIM, DLA, DOCS, EHC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, May 25th:

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Chimera Investment Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is primarily engaged in real estate finance. It invests, either directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, in RMBS, residential mortgage loans, Agency CMBS, commercial mortgage loans, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes. The company has elected and is organized and has operated in a manner that enables it to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. “

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

