Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 26th (ACKAY, AMN, ASGN, AVDL, CAH, CIAFF, CIVB, CMCO, CMSYF, CNC)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Thursday, May 26th:

Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Get Arçelik Anonim Sirketi alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $2.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. Barclays PLC currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $64.00.

COMSYS (OTC:CMSYF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

COMSYS (OTC:CMSYF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $90.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $95.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating. UBS Group AG currently has $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lion Corporation is involved in the manufacture and sale of toothpastes, toothbrushes, soaps, cleansers, hair- and skin-care products, cooking-related products and pharmaceuticals. Lion Corporation is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $84.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $120.00.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matson, Inc. operates as an ocean transportation and logistics company. It offers shipping services in Hawaii, Guam, and Micronesia islands and expedited service from China to southern California. The company’s logistics services consist of rail intermodal service, long haul and regional highway truckload services, less-than-truckload transportation, specialized hauling, flatbed, and project works, warehousing and distribution services, transloading, cross-dock services, and packaging services, and network analysis and freight management services. Matson, Inc., formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc., is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. “

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mustang Bio, Inc. a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc., is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products designed to leverage the patient’s own immune system to eliminate cancer cells. Mustang Bio, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is a preclinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. The company’s lead product candidate is Annamycin, a Phase II clinical stage anthracycline for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. is based in Houston, TX. “

MedAvail (NASDAQ:MDVL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MedAvail Holding Inc. is a technology-enabled pharmacy organization. It engages in providing turnkey in-clinic pharmacy services through its proprietary robotic dispensing platform, the MedAvail MedCenter and home delivery operations, to Medicare clinics. MedAvail Holding Inc., formerly known as MYOS RENS Technology Inc., is based in MISSISSAUGA, Ontario. “

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. The firm currently has $335.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $355.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NexImmune Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. NexImmune Inc. is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md. “

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $54.00.

Osisko Development (TSE:ODV) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins to a hold rating. Desjardins currently has C$14.50 price target on the stock.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Oscar Health Inc. is a digital health-insurance company. Oscar Health Inc. is based in New York. “

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, supply and sale of nursing care and child care products. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child-Rearing Support Services, Health Care & Nursing Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments. The Domestic Baby and Mother segment manufacture and sells child care products. It also includes supplements and maternity good. The Child Rearing Support segment operates child care facilities and provides baby-sitting services. The Healthcare and Nursing segment manufacture and sells both health and nursing care products and also provides home-care support services. The Overseas segment manufactures and sells child care and women’s care products for overseas markets. The China segment handles purchased goods sales from businesses in China. The others segment includes the manufacture and sale of child care products to non-group of companies. Pigeon Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $125.00.

Osisko Development (OTCMKTS:RNGTD) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK. “

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops and acquires midstream infrastructure assets primarily in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. It provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services. Rattler Midstream LP is based in Austin, United States. “

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. operates as a hospitality company. The Company develops, manages and operates a portfolio of high-energy restaurants, lounges and bars. It also provides food and beverage hospitality solutions. The Company’s primary restaurant brand is STK, which is a steakhouse concept with locations in metropolitan cities throughout the United States and in London. It provides ONE Hospitality, a signature turn-key food and beverage service for hospitality venues including, hotels, casinos and other high-end locations both nationally and internationally. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SThree (OTCMKTS:STREF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SThree Plc is engaged in staffing businesses. It provides permanent and contract specialist staff to its client base. The company’s brand comprises Computer Futures, Progressive Recruitment, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Newington International, JP Gray, Hyden and Orgtel. It operates primarily in Australia and Europe. SThree Plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sun Communities, Inc. owns, operates & finances manufactured housing communities concentrated in the midwestern & southeastern US. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company which, together with its affiliates and predecessors, has been in the business of acquiring, operating & expanding manufactured housing communities since 1975. The Company owns & manages a portfolio of properties located in twelve states, including manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle communities, & properties containing both manufactured housing & recreational vehicle sites. “

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $36.00.

TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It discovers, develop and deliver curative therapies which address the underlying causes of heart disease. The company’s product platform consist Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. Tenaya Therapeutics Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tempest Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics which combines both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms. Tempest Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Millendo Therapeutics Inc., is based in Calif. “

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group to a hold rating.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Unitil Corporation is a registered public utility holding company and the parent company of the Unitil System. “

VMware (NYSE:VMW) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ViewRay Inc. is a medical device company. The company develops advanced radiation therapy technology for the treatment of cancer. MRIdian system provides continuous soft-tissue imaging during treatment. ViewRay Inc. is headquartered in Oakwood Village, Ohio. “

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Petco Health and Wellness is a fully-integrated health and wellness company for pets. They offer premium products, services and veterinary care. “

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arçelik Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.