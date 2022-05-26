Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 26th (ACU, ACY, AMPE, CO, COIN, EPAY, FGROF, INZY, JOBS, LPTH)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 26th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). Cowen Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FirstGroup (OTC:FGROF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY). The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $4.80 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

