Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for May 26th (ACU, ACY, AMPE, CO, COIN, EPAY, FGROF, INZY, JOBS, LPTH)

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, May 26th:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). Cowen Inc. issued an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FirstGroup (OTC:FGROF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY). The firm issued a hold rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51job (NASDAQ:JOBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating and a $4.80 target price on the stock.

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG). Northland Securities issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

