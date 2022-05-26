Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 25th (ANF, BRT, EDU, EJTTF, EONGY, EOSE, ESCA, GRC, LLY, NMIH)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, May 25th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch Co alerts:

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Eos Energy Storage LLC is a manufacturer of zinc battery storage systems. Eos Energy Storage LLC, formerly known as B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. II, is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey. “

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Escalade, Incorporated is a diversified company engaged in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods products and office and graphic arts products. The company offers a broad and complete product selection that is built on innovation and cutting edge product design. These diverse products include table tennis tables and equipment; pool tables and equipment; other game tables which include table soccer, table hockey, and multi games; basketball systems; and archery Equipment. “

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.