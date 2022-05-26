Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for May 26th (ABC, ALHC, CI, CNI, CNR, CPBLF, DKS, DQ, ELRXF, ELUXY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, May 26th:

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $182.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $175.00.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

Cigna (NYSE:CI)

was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $300.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $265.00.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. Evercore ISI currently has $128.00 target price on the stock.

ALS (OTCMKTS:CPBLF) was upgraded by analysts at ABN Amro to a buy rating. ABN Amro currently has $14.38 price target on the stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a reduce rating to a hold rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $78.00 target price on the stock.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTC:ELRXF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a hold rating. They currently have $142.00 target price on the stock.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a buy rating.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $303.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $339.00.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “LUNA INNOVATIONS INCORPORATED develops and manufactures new-generation products for the healthcare, telecommunications, energy and defense markets. Luna develops technologies in four primary areas: Sensors & Systems; Health Sciences; Materials & Secure Computing. Luna’s product offerings generally fit into two categories: Instrumentation, Test & Measurement & Healthcare. The products are used to measure, monitor, protect and improve critical processes in the markets we serve. Through its disciplined commercialization business model, Luna has become a recognized leader in transitioning science to solutions. Luna is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia. “

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MARKS & SPENCER is one of the UK’s leading retailers, offering high quality, great value clothing, as well as home products and outstanding quality food. M&S employs over 75,000 people and has over 600 stores in the UK and over 275 stores in 39 territories around the world. “

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mind Medicine Inc. is a clinical-stage psychedelic medicine biotech company. It discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. Mind Medicine Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is a full-service commercial bank that provides a full range of personal and business banking services. “

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $161.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “OBIC Co., Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co., Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Orla Mining Ltd. is primarily engaged in developing the Camino Rojo Oxide Gold Project, an advanced gold and silver open-pit and heap leach project, located in Zacatecas State, Central Mexico. Orla Mining Ltd. is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palisade Bio Inc. is a late-stage biopharma company advancing therapies which help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio Inc., formerly known as Seneca Biopharma Inc., is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a reduce rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock.

PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “PEDEVCO Corp., is an oil and gas company engaged in the acquisition and development of energy projects in the US and Pacific Rim countries. The Company provides services to the energy industry through its two divisions: Satellite Communication and Down-hole Solutions. PEDEVCO CORP., formerly known as Blast Energy Services, Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PJT Partners Inc. is a financial advisory firm. The Company offers strategic advisory, restructuring and reorganization, fund placement and funds advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors and governments. PJT Partners Inc. is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $7.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Poxel (OTCMKTS:PXXLF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Poxel SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It offers drugs for metabolic diseases such as diabetes and related metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of Imeglimin, PXL770 and PXL007 which are in clinical trial stage. Poxel SA is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ferrari N.V. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling sports cars. Its products include sports car models consists of 458 Italia, 488 GTB, 458 Spider, 488 Spider, F12 Berlinetta, 458 Speciale and 458 Speciale A as well as two grand tourer (GT) cars: California T and FF. The Company also produces a limited edition supercar, LaFerrari and limited series and one-off cars. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Americas, Greater China and Rest of Asia-Pacific region. Ferrari N.V. is headquartered in Maranello, Italy. “

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in manufacturing and distributing household, toiletry, pharmaceutical and food products. The company offers antiseptic liquids, depilatory products, medicated sore throat products, condoms, cold/flu products, acne treatment products, analgesics and upper gastro-intestinal products, foot care and comfort footwear products, denture care and dry skin care products, fabric care products, surface care products and polishes/waxes. Reckitt Benckiser Group is based in Slough, the United Kingdom. “

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC to a buy rating. CIBC currently has C$47.00 price target on the stock.

Redbox Entertainment (NASDAQ:RDBX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Redbox is an entertainment company. It offer digital streaming service which provides both ad supported and paid movies from Hollywood studios and content partners, as well as channels of free ad supported streaming television. Redbox, formerly known as Seaport Global Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Richelieu Hardware (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company. It develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of DABRA which is a minimally-invasive excimer laser and disposable catheter system used by physicians as a tool in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease, a form of peripheral artery disease, or above- and below-the-knee. Pharos Excimer Laser is a powerful 308 nm ultraviolet-B excimer laser used by physicians as a tool to treat chronic skin diseases, including psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is based in Carlsbad, California. “

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Royalty Pharma plc is a funder of biopharmaceutical industry. The compnay’s portfolio includes royalties on commercial products, including AbbVie and J&J’s Imbruvica, Astellas and Pfizer’s Xtandi, Biogen’s Tysabri, Gilead’s HIV franchise, Merck’s Januvia, Novartis’ Promacta and Vertex’s Kalydeco, Symdeko and Trikafta, and development-stage product candidates. Royalty Pharma plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sodexo SA is a service provider company. Its operating segment includes On-site Services, Benefits & Rewards Services and Personal & Home Services. On-site Services delvers onsite customizable services, such as foodservices, design of workplaces, sterilization of medical devices, reception and cleaning services to Business & Administrations, Healthcare & Seniors and Education industries. Benefits & Rewards Services provides customizable services to business customers for engagement, recognition, work-life balance, travel and expense management, health and wellbeing. Personal & Home Services covers childcare services, designed to take care of the youngest children; concierge services, to enhance the development and well-being of the clients’ employees in the workplace; home care services for seniors and adults. Sodexo SA is based in France. “

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sigma Lithium Corporation is involved in producing battery-grade lithium. Sigma Lithium Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, BC. “

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SOUTHERN MO BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company. “

Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sonder Holdings Inc. is a next-generation hospitality company which is redefining the guest experience through technology and design. Sonder Holdings Inc., formerly known as Gores Metropoulos II Inc., is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Grupo Supervielle SA is a private domestically-owned financial group primarily in Argentina. The Company owns Banco Supervielle S.A., an Argentine private domestically-owned bank which operates primary in the City of Buenos Aires and the Greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area, Mendoza and San Luis. Grupo Supervielle SA is based in Bueno Aires, Argentina. “

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED is one of Hong Kong’s leading listed companies, with diversified interests in five operating divisions: Property, Aviation, Beverages, Marine Services and Trading & Industrial. The company’s operations are predominantly based in the Greater China region, where the Swire group has been established for over 130 years. Swire Pacific seeks to foster long-term, sustainable growth through active participation in management, underpinned by a strong financial base. “

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $98.00 target price on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) was upgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $15.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.10.

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TUI AG provides tourism services. It offers booking of flights, private jet, hotel accommodation and other tourism services; hotel and apartment accommodation to wholesale customers. The company also provides tour operator services for student trips and language courses, travel experiences and adventures, charter yachts, and skiing and other sporting tours. TUI AG is headquartered in Hanover, Germany. “

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $440.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Valneva SE is a specialty vaccine company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with significant unmet medical need. Valneva SE is based in Saint-Herblain, France. “

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vaxxinity Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc. is based in DALLAS, Texas. “

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL. “

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $78.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. provides container shipping and related services, along with its subsidiaries. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is based in Haifa, Israel. “

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $50.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zurich Insurance Group Limited is a multi-line insurance provider. It offers a wide range of general insurance and life insurance products and services for individuals, small businesses, mid-sized and large companies and multinational corporations. The Company operates in three segments: General Insurance, Global Life and Farmers. Its General Insurance segment provides property and casualty products and services for individual and commercial customers. Its Global Life segment offers life insurance, investments, savings and pensions solutions to international and expatriate investors, corporate customers and private banks. Its Farmers segment includes Farmers Re and Farmers Management Services, through which it manages the Farmers Exchanges, as well as Foremost, Bristol West and 21st Century products in the United States. Zurich Insurance Group Limited, formerly known as Zurich Financial Services Limited, is based in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zymergen Inc. is a biofacturing company. It design, develop and manufacture bio-based breakthrough products. Zymergen Inc. is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif. “

