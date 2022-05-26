Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KPLT shares. Loop Capital downgraded Katapult from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Katapult from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KPLT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Katapult in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Katapult during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Katapult by 227.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

KPLT opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61. Katapult has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.53 million, a PE ratio of -38.32 and a beta of 0.18.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Katapult had a net margin of 2.68% and a negative return on equity of 91.89%. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Katapult will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce merchants.

