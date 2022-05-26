Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Kathy C. Thompson Sells 2,000 Shares

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SYBT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,148. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.04. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Stock Yards Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 642,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after buying an additional 59,436 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 478,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,429,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $1,888,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

