StockNews.com Downgrades Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Hold

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.74. The company has a market cap of $308.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $30.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

