StockNews.com Downgrades First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) to Hold

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $18.39 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $425.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 2.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 30,701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in First of Long Island by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First of Long Island by 1.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First of Long Island by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in First of Long Island by 22.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

