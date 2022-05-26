StockNews.com Downgrades HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) to Buy

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

HSTM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

HealthStream stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $616.05 million, a P/E ratio of 96.52, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.47.

HealthStream ( NASDAQ:HSTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in HealthStream by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

