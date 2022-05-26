StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mega Matrix (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mega Matrix has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $13.34.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mega Matrix stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSE:ACY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.09% of Mega Matrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
AeroCentury Corp., through its subsidiary, JetFleet Corp., operates as an independent aircraft lessor and finance company specializing in regional aircraft and related engines. The company, through its other subsidiary, Mega Metaverse Corp., engaging in GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. AeroCentury Corp.
