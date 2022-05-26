StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

MBRX stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Moleculin Biotech during the first quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.