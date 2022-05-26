StockNews.com Upgrades Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) to Buy

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

ANF traded up $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,339,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,973. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $48.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.29). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $812.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 488.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 224,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,823,000 after buying an additional 186,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 309,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

