StockNews.com Upgrades MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) to “Sell”

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $540.00 to $453.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $561.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR opened at $198.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.66. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $891.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($10.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($11.92). The firm had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.23 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 109.68% and a negative return on equity of 30.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post -11.76 EPS for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $408,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 42.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 43,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,415,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,762,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,497.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 56,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,678,000 after buying an additional 54,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

