Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 214.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STOK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of STOK opened at $12.09 on Thursday. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.02). Analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

