Strix Group’s (KETL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.53) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strix Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 366 ($4.61).
Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.36) on Thursday. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 179.90 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($4.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.75. The company has a market capitalization of £389.51 million and a PE ratio of 19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40.
Strix Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.
See Also
- Is Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Starting To Bottom Out?
- Short-Covering Begins In Big Lots
- Institutions Ring The Register On Toll Brothers Stock
- Agilent Technologies Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Yet
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Falls Flat On Weak Guidance
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Strix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.