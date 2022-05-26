Strix Group’s (KETL) Sell Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Strix Group (LON:KETL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Strix Group from GBX 375 ($4.72) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Strix Group from GBX 360 ($4.53) to GBX 310 ($3.90) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Strix Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 366 ($4.61).

Shares of LON:KETL opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.36) on Thursday. Strix Group has a 12-month low of GBX 179.90 ($2.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 390 ($4.91). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 210.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.75. The company has a market capitalization of £389.51 million and a PE ratio of 19.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.40.

In other Strix Group news, insider Richard Sells acquired 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.54) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.88 ($25,148.96). Also, insider Mark Adrian Kirkland acquired 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £24,906.50 ($31,340.76).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components and devices worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

