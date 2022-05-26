Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ SDIG opened at $2.86 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,183,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 670,252 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 960,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 345,540 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 32,015 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 28,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

