Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 230.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summer Infant in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Jason P. Macari sold 9,249 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total transaction of $109,138.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 354,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,442.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jason P. Macari bought 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Summer Infant stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Summer Infant, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SUMR Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Summer Infant at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

SUMR stock opened at $11.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

