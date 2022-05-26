Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) Short Interest Update

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 411.1% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBI opened at $15.57 on Thursday. Summit State Bank has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $16.01.

Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.84 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Summit State Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit State Bank by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit State Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Summit State Bank by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 23,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses primarily in Sonoma County, California. It offers personal and business checking, money market, sweep, savings, and demand accounts; time certificates of deposit; and specialized deposit accounts, such as professional, small business packaged, tiered, individual retirement, and other retirement plan accounts.

