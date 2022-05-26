Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.64–$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $289.00 million-$292.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $290.57 million.Sumo Logic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.15–$0.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

SUMO stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,032. The firm has a market cap of $879.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.85. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $23.48.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 50.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.66%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,366,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Sumo Logic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 335,908 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

