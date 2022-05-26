Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.15–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.00 million-$72.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.47 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.64–$0.62 EPS.

Shares of SUMO stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.71. 1,191,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,032. The firm has a market cap of $879.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.75.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $59,340.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $12,366,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $2,243,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth about $807,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 335,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sumo Logic (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.