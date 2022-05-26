Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the April 30th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of Suncorp Group stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 3,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16. Suncorp Group has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.82.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

