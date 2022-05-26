Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunlands Technology Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sunlands Technology Group worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STG opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.43. Sunlands Technology Group has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $14.38.

Sunlands Technology Group ( NYSE:STG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sunlands Technology Group had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $92.41 million for the quarter.

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

