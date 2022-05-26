Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) vs. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK) Financial Analysis

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sunlands Technology Group and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Skillful Craftsman Education Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunlands Technology Group $393.53 million 0.17 $34.37 million $2.53 1.95 Skillful Craftsman Education Technology $29.17 million 0.63 $3.50 million N/A N/A

Sunlands Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Skillful Craftsman Education Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Sunlands Technology Group and Skillful Craftsman Education Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunlands Technology Group 8.86% -18.97% 8.08% Skillful Craftsman Education Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats Skillful Craftsman Education Technology on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs. The company's STE courses cover 19 majors, including Chinese language and literature, law, pre-school education, marketing, English, human resource management, business administration, business management, modern corporate governance, financial management, advertising, accounting, engineering management, administrative management, computer information management, finance, convention management, chain operation management, and visual communication and design. It also provides professional certification preparation course offerings that cover various industries and professions, such as accounting, human resources, teaching, and finance. The company was formerly known as Sunlands Online Education Group and changed its name to Sunlands Technology Group in August 2018. Sunlands Technology Group was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. Its education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, and basic education, as well as higher education. It operates three education platforms, including the Lifelong Education Public Service Platform that offers approximately 200 courses; Vocational Training platform, which provides 642 courses covering such as mechanics, electronics, auto repair, and construction subjects; and Virtual Simulation Experimental Training platform that offers 12 experimental programs. The company also offers technology services, including software development and maintenance, hardware installation, and testing and related consulting and training services, as well as cloud services for private companies, academic institutions, and government agencies. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China.

