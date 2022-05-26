Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.57% from the company’s current price.

SGHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of SGHC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40. Super Group has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

