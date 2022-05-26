Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 76.57% from the company’s current price.
SGHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Super Group in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.
Shares of SGHC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40. Super Group has a 12-month low of $6.17 and a 12-month high of $11.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in Super Group during the 1st quarter worth about $753,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Super Group (Get Rating)
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
