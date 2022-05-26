SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.02. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SuperCom Company Profile (Get Rating)
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
