SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.02. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that SuperCom will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SuperCom stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Get Rating ) by 126.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of SuperCom worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. It offers MAGNA, a common platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

